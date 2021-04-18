Be mindful of coronavirus and strictly observe the protocols - Dr Bawumia to Muslims

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the need for Muslims to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols in this blessed month of Ramadan.

The Vice President, took to his Facebook page to urge his fellow Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of the COVID-19 disease and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques."



Muslims in Ghana, joined their counterpart across the globe to commence Ramadan 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, 2020.



The month of Ramadan which is the 9th month on the Islamic Calender, is deemed by Muslims as the most blessed of all months, seeing as it is the month in which the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) started receiving revelations of the Holy Qur'an from Allah (God Almighty).



In this month, Muslims the world over fast for 30/29 days, to seek the face of Allah through repentance and other acts of worship.

The Vice President in the message prayed for Allah's blessings on the nation, Ghana.



"May the Almighty Allah accept our devotions and grant us and our nation the blessings of Ramadan.”



Dr Bawumia’s message reads:



"On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, Hajia Samira and I, extend our warm wishes to Muslims in the country and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast. The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of peaceful coexistence as a people. Use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country and the well being of loved ones."