Be open-minded in pursuit of knowledge - UCC matriculants urged

UCC matriculants

Dr Samuel A. Atintono, the Principal of Accra College of Education, has advised newly admitted students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to "think outside the box" in their pursuit of academic knowledge.

"You must develop critical thinking attitudes and be analytical, not only replicating the notes of your lecturers. You need to explore and strive for excellence," he advised.



Dr Atintono gave the advice at the matriculation of the first cohort of students of UCC to pursue a three- semester Bachelor of Education under the sandwich programme hosted by the College.



The matriculants are all trained teachers with Diploma in Basic Education, aiming to upgrade.



Out of the total number of 333 students admitted, 246 are pursuing Bachelor of Education in Junior High School option while 87 are pursuing Bachelor of Education in Primary Education option.



The Principal advised the students to be focus and take their studies seriously to become successful teachers in enhancing their professional journey.

"Among you are some of our own students who have graduated from this College and are very much familiar with our academic discipline.



"Your programme is very tight and you must take every opportunity to study hard to pass your exams. The College has put in measures to support you to achieve academic excellence," he assured.



Dr Atintono urged them to build new professional networks and focus on the philosophy of teaching.



He reminded them of the importance of matriculation, which provided the opportunity for fresh students to be fully inducted as fully-fledged members of the University.



The Matriculation Oath and Declaration of Obedience of Students was administered by the College Secretary, Mr Clement Afriyie Oppong.

"I’m confident that by taking the Oath, you will demonstrate your full commitment to conduct yourselves according to the rules, regulations and policies governing the University." he said.



The University required the support of both the students and the staff to be successful in its strides to achieve academic excellence in teacher education in the country, Mr Oppong said.



Ms Philomina Addo, on behalf of the students, thanked the management of the College for the advice and pledged to go by its rules and regulations.