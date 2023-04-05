Be part of Mole Easter experience - Tourism Officer

The 2023 Mole Xperience event

The Tourism Officer of the Mole National Park, Patience Tetteh has called on Ghanaians and the world to be part of an Easter visit to the Mole National Park from Friday April 7, 2023 to Monday April 10, 2023 dubbed; ‘The Mole Xperience’.

As part of ‘The Mole Xperience’ there will be a safari, group camping, video documentary, photo shoot, exhibition and food bazar.



The Mole National Park Mole is Ghana’s first, largest and most prestigious protected area.



The Park located within the Savanna land tourism destination area is managed mainly for its outstanding natural, physical, historical and cultural values and it covers an area of 4,577 km2 of fairly undisturbed Guinea savannah in the northern part of Ghana.



Mole is rich in biodiversity and home to some 742 vascular plant species, over 90 mammal species including 5 primate species, of which species of conservation and tourist interest include Elephant, Buffalo, Kob, Western Hartebeest, Roan Antelope, Defassa Waterbuck, Oribi, Bohor Reedbuck and Red-flanked Duiker.

Rare and endangered species include the Yellow-backed Duiker, Black and White Colobus Monkey, Leopard and Lion. The Park is also home to 334 bird species, 33 reptiles, 9 amphibian species, and some 120 butterfly species.



The Park has the most viable elephant population in Ghana, and as such, is a hotspot for elephant conservation. It is also said that the Park has a unique breed of elephant, which are not hostile, not aggressive or insecure, compared to other elephant populations in the rest of Africa.



Mole is one of seven National Parks in Ghana and the other wildlife estates including six resource reserves, two wildlife sanctuaries, one strict nature reserve and five ramsar sites, managed by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana.