Be patient and realistic - Priscilla Santuo Ocrah to youth who want to travel abroad

Sarpsolutions CEO, Mrs Priscilla Santuo Ocrah

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

Mrs Priscilla Santuo Ocrah, a leading UK-Ghana based female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Ghana's migration services industry has advised young Ghanaians to be patient, do more research, get involved in their applications when they want to migrate abroad to study or work.

"Also, they should be ready to get some skills or retrain," the CEO of Sarpsolutions added.



In an interview on how to prevent fraud in the industry and help young Ghanaians who desire to migrate to abroad to study and work safely, she said, "in the last years, Sarpsolutions has sent over 200 people mostly artisans to Romania, 20 people to UK, 20 to Canada and 30 to Croatia. What we have observed is that too many young Ghanaians are impatient and uninformed which, make them very vulnerable to scrupulous persons to defraud them."



"To get a good university, scholarship or a good paying job in Europe or Canada, one needs to be patient for a good search. But, often, young people who have lived in Ghana for over 30 years apply for migration services and expect to have places in weeks and few months. Things don't work that way. If you could live in your country for 30 years why can't you wait for a year to get through with your migration processes," the industry leader emphasised with a question.



"We would soon lunch an awesome Summer School programme for young Africans aged from 12 to 18 years to Europe. Apart from the educational benefits, it will give young Africans travel experience to enhance their chances of travelling abroad with ease whenever they get the opportunity to," she announced.

Sarpsolutions helps in resolving Visa related problems, provides IELTS training and ticketing.



The year, Sarpsolutions is committed to informing and educating young Africans to prevent fraud related problems and improve their chances of safely securing Visas to migrate, school or work abroad at relatively affordable costs.



Established in 2019, Sarpsolutions is a leading migration services corporate that provides services to clients who desire to study or work abroad.