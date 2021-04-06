Be patient as the issues relating to 'dumsor' are being addressed – Napo begs Ghanaians

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

The Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has asked Ghanaians to be patient with the government with regards to be frequent power outages.

Ghanaians especially on social media have been restless these few days due to the frequent cut in power supply.



To many, the government is not been truthful about what is happening and that makes them sick because accepting that there is a problem at hand and designing a timetable for power rationing will help them plan their livces.



But in a post shared on Facebook announcing his visit to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) head office in Tema, the Energy Minister said the issues will be resolved in due time and that there is a need for patience.

“I entreat all Ghanaians in the affected areas to be patient as the issues relating to our current power situation are being addressed and ultimately resolved.”



Meanwhile, former Power Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration Kwabena Donkor has indicated that government and the GRIDCo boss is been economical with the truth because the current power problem is financial.



