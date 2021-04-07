Be patient; money has wings - Prof. Boateng advises youth

Board Chairperson of the Public Procurement Authority, Professor Douglas Boateng

Board Chairperson of the Public Procurement Authority and Africa’s first Professor Extraordinaire, Professor Douglas Boateng has counselled the youth against making money their priority.

He believes the youth should rather have the goal and focus on making a difference in any society they find themselves in, and just like the Bible says, all other things shall be added unto them.



Speaking in an interview on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio show with Rev Erskine, Professor Boateng shared, “The youth should not be judging success by the car somebody drives. Right now the youth have become very impatient and they want to be seen that they have arrived. But they should know that one cannot beat experience. Money has wings be patient your time will come”.



The Supply Chain Management expert advised the youth not to rush when they see someone driving a 4×4 vehicle. “Don’t aspire to also have a 4×4 vehicle but aspire to be able to generate your own and do better than the 4×4”.

Professor Boateng observed the youth are obsessed with material stuff and whenever they see a nice car, they drool over it and wish they owned one. “I see them and it is like an obsession. Cars are just pieces of metal”, he mentioned.



He advised the youth to rather be patient and gain the required work experience to grow and make a difference in the world. “When you gain the experience you know other things will follow. Don’t make money your goal. Making a difference should be your goal and the money will follow. There is a difference”, he stated.