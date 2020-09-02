Politics

Be peaceful and resist intimidation - Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the people of Ahwaiso in the Bibiani Ahwaiso Bekwai constituency of the Western North Region to take into account policies implemented by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

This, she said would enhance the socio-economic development of their area as they made the decision to vote in the December 7 elections.



A statement signed by Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson for the Running mate and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said she was addressing supporters of the NDC as part of her four-day tour of the region.



The NDC running mate, the statement said called for peace to achieve the development that Ghanaians were yearning for, and invited all to pursue that path as the country headed into the election season.

She, however, urged them to resist any form of intimidation, as all Ghanaians had equal rights, highlighting on inclusiveness as a foundation for the country’s success, and equity in the allocation of resources for Ghanaians to be the trademark of the next Mahama government.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang according the statement also urged the people to jealously guard their voters’ identification cards in order to have the opportunity to vote massively for Mr. Mahama and the NDC's parliamentary candidate on election day.



The NDC Vice Presidential candidate was accompanied by Ms. Emelia Authur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the running mate.

