Be prepared for another disappointment because EOCO will clear Cecilia Dapaah – NDC MP

Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has asked Ghanaians who are disappointed in the Special Prosecutor for dropping the case against Cecilia Dapaah to prepare for further disappointment.

He said what has happened is just the tip of the iceberg and that we have to be prepared to be disappointed more.



He was reacting to the decision by the OSP to drop the application to confirm the seizure and the freezing of the money and bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah.



The office has also dropped a criminal trial instigated against the former sanitation minister for failing to declare her assets.



The OSP informed journalists that after seven months of investigation, it has concluded that the matter bothered money laundering, and EOCO was the institution responsible for proving the matter.



Several individuals have expressed their disappointment in how the OSP has handled the matter.

But Dr. Apaak, in his response, asked Ghanaians to be prepared for another disappointment.



He alleged that the former sanitation minister would be cleared and exonerated now that EOCO had taken over the matter.



He said the exoneration of the former minister had already been alluded to by the president when he stated it in response to the resignation of the former minister.



Cecilia Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to the president on Saturday, July 22, 2023, a day after the issue of the stolen cash became public.



Her housemates had allegedly stolen huge sums of foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah from her portfolio as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



He also expressed confidence that she would be exonerated.



Dr. Apaak, referring to this, noted that this was an orchestrated attempt to exonerate her.



“Those disappointed with the way the OSP has handled the Cecilia Dapaah matter should get ready for further disappointment, now that the matter has been transferred to EOCO. She will be cleared and exonerated as was hinted in Akufo-Addo’s letter accepting her resignation.”