Be prepared to be president, anything can happen - Kwesi Ahwoi's 'strange' advice to Prof Opoku-Agyemang

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress, Kwesi Ahwoi, caused a stir at the nomination party for Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang when he offered some advice to the running mate of John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 elections.

In words of affirmation to Prof Opoku-Agyemang, at the event which according to an Asaase Radio report was held at the Ahwois' office in Labone, Kwesi Ahwoi urged her to condition herself for the role of president as ‘anything can happen’.



Kwesi Ahwoi in a toast proposal, recounted the incidents that led to John Mahama becoming Ghana’s president in 2012, urging Prof Opoku-Agyemang to ready herself to step in, if such a situation arises again.



“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama. Anything can happen, so Naana, be ever prepared as your motto says, anything can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” Kwesi Ahwoi said in a video that has since gone viral.



The National Democratic Congress on March 7, 2024, confirmed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 election.



The NDC, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, said that it is proud to present a formidable team of Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the 2024 presidential elections.



It stated that the appointment of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, who brings vast experience, shows the party’s commitment to empowering women.

“Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service. Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.



“Her nomination underscores the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC's presidential ticket,” part of the statement reads.



