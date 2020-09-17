Politics

‘Be prepared to go to jail when I become president - Kofi Koranteng tells Jean Mensa

Independent Presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng

Independent Presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng, has asked the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa to prepare to go to jail over what describes as her unconstitutional approach to work.

Reacting to the GH¢100,000 filing fee charged by the EC, he said this is a grand discrimination being championed by the EC.



To him, it makes no sense and there is no justification to increase the filing fee by 100% and let that of the parliamentary remain unchanged.



Mr. Koranteng opined the EC is on a mission to favour some political parties in the presidential election by charging an outrageous and unlawful amount.



He said the EC should charge an amount that covers the cost for service rendered and not use the opportunity to generate funds for its operations.

"The EC has blatantly set a fee to prevent people from contesting. This is unconstitutional and discriminatory. I am sad that the EC has failed to listen to sound reasoning and opinions shared by people about the filing fee. They should sit there and pretend that they are not concerned about the concerns expressed by Ghanaians,” he lamented



Mr Koranteng further slammed the EC for failing to take on the major political parties for refusing to file their audited financials statements but rather coming after independent candidates who have expressed interest in contesting.



"The EC is already in violation of its own laws and yet wants to torment independent presidential candidates who have expressed interest in contesting.”



"Tell Mrs. Jean Mensa to increase GH¢1 million, Ghanaians will still support independent candidates to contest and when they win, she would be removed from office and be arraigned before a court to explain why she acted unlawfully. She should be ready. Tell her," he told Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.