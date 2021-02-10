Be prepared to publicly name corrupt Supreme Court Judge – Muntaka challenged

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, MP, Asawase

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka should be readying himself to produce the Supreme Court Judge he accused of attempting to give a bribe.

Private Legal Practitioner Maurice Ampaw who described his retraction and apology as a love letter insists that Ghanaians are patiently waiting for him to unmask the said judge since he has not refuted the earlier claims he made on live television.



“The judiciary is eager to fight corruption. We will wait to see that corrupt judge and bribe giver so that we can take him off from the bench. Muntaka should be ready to substantiate that allegation. His love letter (retraction and apology) is null and void. Immediately after the Election Petition we will push that agenda or we will cite him for contempt”, he threatened on a Kumasi-based TV station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



In January this year, the Minority Chief Whip had alleged that a Supreme Court judge had promised to extend some privileges to a female National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP if she votes for the NPP’s Speaker of Parliament nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years [should she vote for Prof. Oquaye],” Muntaka had said in an interview on Joy News.



Earlier this week, he made a sudden u-turn by retracting and apologizing to the bench over the comment but Maurice Ampaw insists he must answer for his sins for bringing the name of the judiciary into disrepute.