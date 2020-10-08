Be proactivity crucial in fighting cyber attacks – CyberGhana Boss

File photo

Source: Linda Asiedu, Contributor

The Executive Director of CyberGhana, Mr. Sam Aduafo Owusu has urged organisations that depend on computer networked systems to run their business to be proactive in checking the vulnerability of computer systems to help them effectively counter cyber attacks.

Speaking to this reporter on the state of awareness of cybersecurity in relation to Ghana, Mr Aduafo indicated that most firms have taken a reactive posture in combating the menace.



His remarks come on the heels of recent hacking into the systems of telecommunication giants; MTN, Airtel as well as Stanbic Bank and other financial institutions in Uganda.



"Some industry watchers believe these attacks occur only in developed economies where systems run on digitized platforms. But Ghana is fast embracing digitization at various levels in both private and public sectors; hence the need to pay serious attention to this emerging canker,” Mr Aduafo cautioned.



"Report of cyber crimes in Ghana is on the ascendency in recent times, but most affected firms in the country struggle to find experts to assist them to mitigate the attacks on their facilities. ‘’This informs the move by CyberGhana and its international partners; the RAENG and LLOYD’s Register Foundation to invest in the training of the youth in cyber security engineering to fill the gap that exist in this area of operation,” he said.

On that score, he advised financial institutions, companies that operate online businesses, security and crime fighting units in the country to be proactive and take advantage of this initiative to acquire the needed skills to secure, protect, and defend critical infrastructure.



Mr Aduafo Owusu hinted that under the NICESTEP project, his outfit and international partners have developed cutting edge framework for cybersecurity operations and security engineering.



The National Institute for Cybersecurity, Technology and Engineering Programme, NICESTEP, is an initiative by CyberGhana and supported by UK’s RAENG, and LLYOD’s Register Foundation.



NICESTEP is designed to train young people in cybersecurity, software engineering, artificial intelligence and its related discipline. It is to provide cybersecurity advisory services for businesses.

