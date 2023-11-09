Be professional or you will be on your own - GJA cautions journalists ahead of 2024 polls

GJA president, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a stern warning to journalists who are fond of carrying out their jobs in a way that contravenes the code of ethics and conduct.

The association’s admonition comes on the back of a monitoring exercise that proved that some journalists fanned and condoned the violence that greeted the 2020 general elections.



According to the President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, the media body will not protect or defend any journalist who will instigate conflict or violence in the 2024 elections.



He further explained that the freedom of speech under a democratic dispensation does not translate into one spewing just anything and anyhow.



“This is the reason I keep admonishing media practitioners and institutions to be very professional in the discharge of their duties. I want to reiterate that the GJA does not and will not condone unprofessional conduct. We will not shield or provide cover for defiance of professionalism.

“Freedom of expression does not only mean allowing people to speak but also ensuring responsibility. Findings of a GJA/MNC media monitoring during the December 7 elections revealed that incitement on media platforms topped types of violence perpetuated during the election,” he said in a report by citinewsroom.com.



The leader of the GJA was speaking at the launch of the GJA/US Embassy Ghana Election 2024 project dubbed: “Journalists for Peaceful Discourse,” on Thursday, November 9.



