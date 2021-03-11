Be realistic in your promises, the economy still struggling - Gov’t told

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

Ahead of the budget statement to be presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, economist Mr. Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah has asked the government to be realistic in its targets and promises.

He said our revenue targets should be realistic because our economic activities have not picked up.



”We should be realistic about our targets on the revenue side. The same applies to our expenditure side. Let’s cut down our expenditure so we could get our needed revenue.”



Speaking on Frontliner on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said also touched corruption saying, the fight against corruption should be an economic policy.



”The fight against corruption should be an economic policy because if the country is losing 3 billion annually to corruption, the fight against it should be an economic policy. These are the things I am expecting to hear in the budget statement.”

He is also expecting budgetary allocation for the promise by President Akufo-Addo to construct some 111 district hospitals in districts without hospitals.



He said Ghanaians would have to be told the option available for us, in building the hospitals if the money would not be from our own sources.



The economist further described the decision to use our Ghana card as TIN numbers as brilliant.



This to him would help in formalising our economy, he added.