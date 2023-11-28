Be serious with 2024 election, you’re not running an SRC campaign – Former NDC MP to Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Former Member of Parliament for the Builsa North constituency, Timothy Ataboadey Awontirim, has criticized the campaign strategy of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News on November 27, 2028, he expressed disappointment with Dr. Bawumia's focus on addressing issues related to electricity in the early stages of the campaign.



He argued that tackling the 'dumsor' economy was not the right starting point and emphasized that the upcoming elections should center around policies rather than historical challenges.



“If today you are still talking about ‘dumsor’ economy, you have started on a bad note. The elections this year are going to be based on policies," he said.



"It's not child’s play; the people of Ghana have gone beyond the ‘dumsor’ economy. Bawumia must be a serious candidate. Bawumia should take the people of Ghana seriously; attacking John Mahama is not part of your policy,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



The former MP highlighted perceived shortcomings in the NPP's communication strategy, policy clarity, and overall messaging.

He stressed the importance of a more focused and inclusive approach to resonate with a broader audience, asserting that a comprehensive effort is crucial for securing electoral success.



“I believe that having been in power for the past seven to eight years, he should have known the policies he’s going out with; he does not even need a manifesto. He came into power, giving the people high hopes and policies that he thought he could do. He was a master class of his own.



"Tell us why we should vote for you; tell us about the new ideas you are bringing; don’t start as if you are campaigning to become an SRC president,” he added.



