Be vigilant, #FixTheCountry conveners have a mindset of 'coup plotters' - Abronye DC tells National Security

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe affectionately called Abronye DC says National Security must have an eye on the conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

He claims they have a mindset of 'coup plotters', adding that their activities are a threat to the country.



“National Security must start investigating them since they have the mindset of plotting a coup . . . the Conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration are planning something . . . ” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Abronye DC explained that “a similar demonstration happened in Nigeria and later the authorities found out that the Conveners were coup plotters. We won’t allow this to happen in this country.”



Police injunction against #FixTheCountry demo



The Accra Regional Police Command had indicated that it cannot permit the march after receiving the campaigners’ letter to that effect.

The police secured a restraining order from an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey to stop the planned protest.



This follows an affidavit filed by the police against the Conveners of the protest march pursuant to Section 1 (6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).



You can't stop us with an 'unconstitutional' order – Conveners to Police



However, according to the Conveners, they will disregard an “unconstitutional conduct” of the police to the effect that they cannot proceed on their May 9 march due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.



The group said in its letter to the police that the event, which is a “single-purpose” one, “is being organised on the back of a string of consistently broken promises by successive governments; and in the exercise of our democratic rights as citizens to express our frustration over perennial governmental incompetence, refusal, and/or inability to fix the country”.

The organisers said they believe, "as does the President, that democracy is not a spectator sport”, adding, “We are committed to improving the substance of governance in this country by ensuring that the ordinary voices of Ghanaians provide a mechanism to hold elected officials accountable”.



“There comes a point where enough is enough. Just fix the Country!!! That’s our only message. We have had it with purposeful deceit and the absence of truth and genuine accountability in how this country is being governed," the group said.



But NPP’s Abronye DC maintained that, “the country will not tolerate any uprise that will lead to something else. The Conveners must be investigated.”