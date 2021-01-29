Be vigilant, second terms are mostly characterized by corruption - Akufo-Addo advised

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Economist and Columnist, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng has cautioned the President to be vigilant in his second term as most second terms of past presidents have been characterized by corruption.

In a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Sefa Danquah, he admonished the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to get rid of any appointee who will engage in any corrupt practices in his second term.



“I will be surprised if anyone engages in corruption at this time. But it is possible when we are looking at probabilities because second terms are the times when corruption is rampant. If we look at probability, from 1997 to 2001 and from the second term of 2004 to 2008 and 2012 to 2016, we could tell that corruption was rampant in the Governments," he said.



Adding: "I just hope President Nana Addo will be vigilant this time. If anyone engages in corrupt practices he must do away with that person. I think if he is able to that we should be able to fight corruption”.

Meanwhile, Coach Opeele has expressed hope that corruption and nepotism will be things of the past.



A report published by the Transparency International (TI) shows that Ghana has been ranked 75th out of 180 countries and territories on the 2020 Global Corruption Perception Index (CPI).



Ghana scored 43 out of 100 points, improving on its 2019 ranking by five places. In 2019 and 2018, Ghana was ranked 80th (with 41 points) and 78th respectively out of 180 countries and territories.