Be warry of misinformation and myths about coronavirus - Ahanta West MCE to market women

The market women were advised to observe social distancing among other protocols

The Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to market women at Agona-Nkwanta to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items, mainly reusable locally made nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers which were distributed to the market women in the Municipality formed part of the Assembly’s determination to control the spread of the virus which was increasing at an alarming rate in the Region.



Making the presentation, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Assembly, Madam Henrieta Mary Eyison appealed to the market women and the residents to abide by the safety protocols by wearing the nose masks to help reduce the spread of the disease.



She urged them to reject the misinformation and the myths peddled by some recalcitrant members of the society about the disease and follow the measures prescribed by the Government through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the experts helping to manage the pandemic.



She implored them to pay heed to the sensitization exercises that are being carried out by the team of experts and put them to use to stay safe from the disease.

Madam Eyison noted that people were not wearing the masks and those who attempted to wear also usually did not wear it properly, lowering them below their nose and around their chin contrary to the essence of wearing the masks and pleaded with them to desist from the practices.



Mr Timothy Kwabena Ofori, Municipal Health Director urged them to do well to observe the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols and all the measures put in place by the Assembly to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading further.



He noted that the prescribed safety protocols such as the washing of hands with soap under running water, rubbing alcohol-based sanitizer on the hands, keeping to physical distance, wearing nose masks, avoiding crowded places and above all staying home were the surest ways to fight the disease.



He expressed optimism that the market women would use the nose masks and the hand sanitizers well to achieve its intended purpose.