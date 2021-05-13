Be wary of scammers promising protocol recruitment - GNFS

File photo: The GNFS says it will announce it's recruitment in due time

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has advised the general public to ignore fake accounts created in the name of Chief Fire Officer Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson.

The Service said any advertisement on social media platforms should disregard and treat the news with contempt.



Speaking on Nyankonron Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Public Relations Officer of the Service DO2 Ellis Robbinson Okoe said the service have not announced recruitment.



He said the Service when, ready, would announce the recruitment exercise in the national newspapers.



He indicated that some unscrupulous personalities have created social media accounts and using the same to defraud people under the pretext of securing a place for them as recruits into the GNFS.

He disclosed that these fraudsters are taking between Ghc2000-2,500 as the cost to help unsuspecting persons into the GNFS through protocols.



He said the modus operandi of the fraudsters is to lure the persons, arrange to meet them at the headquarters of the service and take them through a fake process and after tasking the money, they switch off their phones.



The PRO added that the fraudsters have managed to defraud some persons both and home and abroad, a situation which has forced them to come out with a statement to caution the public.