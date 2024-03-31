Be wary of wealthy people who might lure you into gayism - Pastor

File photo

Source: GNA

Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Youth Coordinator of Deeper Life Bible Church, has advised the youth to be cautious of being lured into lesbianism, gayism and bisexual activities by wealthy people for riches and power.

He said the lesbian and gay community is an occultic society and anybody who joined such a society had damaged their soul forever.



He described those sexual perversions as devilish with demonic influences and advised Christian youth to build their trust and confidence in God.



Pastor Lugushie emphasised that with God, the future of the youth is well secured amid global economic challenges, rising youth unemployment and moral decadence.



“There are blessings in Jesus Christ. When you serve the Lord faithfully, you are securely protected and preserved from evil,” he said.



Pastor Lugushie stated this when he delivered a sermon on the topic: “Christ still sufficient Today” during an Easter retreat of the church on Good Friday.

Hundreds of young men and women drawn from the various districts are attending the four-day retreat of the church at Ayakomaso in the Sunyani West Municipality, on the theme: “The all-sufficient Jesus”.



The Easter Retreat created the opportunity for the young people to listen to sermons via satellite from Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.



“The devil is there to destroy you. So don’t allow those cohorts of the devil to influence you and join them. They don’t have peace and they would never have until they repent from such practices,” he advised.



“Sin will just destroy you so please don’t postpone your salvation now. Just make yourself available and Christ will use you”.