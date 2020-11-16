‘Be worthy ambassadors of what you preach’

Mr Bernard Clement Kwasi Botwe, President, Methodist Church Ghana

A valedictory service in honour of the outgoing Lay President, Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), Mr Bernard Clement Kwasi Botwe, has been held in Kumasi, with an admonition to Christians to practice what they preach.

“Christians are enjoined to demonstrate the sublime qualities of honesty and integrity in their respective fields of endeavour,” the outgoing Lay President advised.



He tasked Christians to also demonstrate selflessness and piety as they sought to transform the Ghanaian society for the better.



Christianity, he noted, was about impacting the society positively, inspiring discipline among the citizenry and also contributing to the welfare of mankind.



Mr Botwe reminded the church that “speaking the truth comes with its own cost. However, the faithful should strive to endure, for this was the cause of the trailblazers of the MCG.”



The country, he said, needed a just society where the truth prevailed in the activities of the citizenry.

Mr Botwe asked Christians to shun hypocrisy and lukewarm attitude to work, saying faithfulness was one of the key attributes of Christianity.



The outgoing Lay President indicated that: “The world was fed up with the volumes of sermons we have. They are looking at the way we put into practice these teachings.”



He said the laity had a crucial role to play in the management of the MCG and as such, he would continue to liaise with the incoming Lay President, Mr William Orleans Oduro, in the discharge of his duties to foster sustainable growth of Methodism.



The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the MCG, lauded the outgoing Lay President for his commitment to duty.



The clergy, he noted, would continue to maintain its strong relationship with all identifiable groups in the Church, including the laity to help achieve its vision and mission.