Beating people because of offenses is barbaric – Brig-Gen Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defense Staff and politician, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has stated that it is very cruel for security personnel to beat up citizens for any offense they committed.

According to him, the process through which security agencies handle certain cases is not the best.



Relating this to the assault on Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives, he said, “there were some mistakes there on the journalist’s part but they (national security) weren’t supposed to handle it the way they did.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s 'Factsheet' he said, “A lot has changed. National security has now become like a gestapo which wasn’t the case before”.



Comparing his days to that of today, he shared that things were very different and better than today.

“During my time, you wouldn’t experience such cases. Unlike the people we have today in the national security beating up people anyhow just like George Floyd. That’s barbaric and you don’t do that,” he disclosed with disappointment.



He shared that a lot has changed and now people have become more militant and more boisterous unlike before. “This wasn’t even the nature of Ghanaians, we’ve changed,” he said.



He advised people especially civilians to do better and know what is right in order to prevent such situations from occurring. “I’m saying that we have to go back to the real national security installation that the military was.”