Beautification of Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence is Zongo Ministry’s biggest achievement – Suhuyini

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has disclosed that he expected so much from the Zongo Ministry when it was first created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has however been disappointed that the Ministry after four years in office failed to live up to the expectation of developing Zongo area as was claimed.



He observed that the only achievement the ministry chalked was the beautification of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence which and is only its front.



“The biggest achievement of the Zongo ministry; which I expected so much from especially for Nima because the president touted his Zongo background many times; It seems ended at the beautification of the Presidents Nima Residence only and it’s front”, he revealed on GhOne TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

He reiterated that some of the ministries created under the first time of the current administration were needless and a drain on the national coffers.



“What we know is that he has expended so much in maintaining these Ministers and their Deputies. They have expended so much money. The GDP of the country is now 80%. Ghana is currently highly indebted distressed country and our quest to borrow does not wane,” he disclosed.



According to him, reducing the Ministers and Ministries under his second term will not change anything about the Akufo-Addo administration because the problems have already been compounded in the first term and reducing the numbers will have no good effect on the country.