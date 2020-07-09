Regional News

Bechem Presbyterian SHS student tests positive for coronavirus

Assistant Headmaster in charge of academics of the school confirmed this to GhanaWeb

Correspondence from Bono Region:

A final year student of the Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School in the Ahafo region has tested positive for COVID-19.



The male student (name withheld) reportedly reported to school feeling sick and was admitted as the school’s sickbay.



His symptoms reportedly alerted health personnel who treated his case as a potential COVID-19 case.



Speaking on the issue, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of academics of the school, Mr Micheal Boamah confirmed that they have indeed recorded a case on campus.



Mr Boamah revealed that the sample of the student which was taken to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) came back positive, prompted them to isolate the student.

“We have indeed recorded a COVID-19 case on campus. The student in question reported at the school’s clinic complaining he was not feeling fine; the symptom he was exhibiting was clearly a COVID-19 case so we quickly made arrangements and his sample was taken. The sample came back positive but he is still strong and responding treatment”.



The Assistant Headmaster revealed that school authorities have implemented new measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus on campuses such as placing Veronica Buckets in front of every classroom and dormitory, distributing sanitisers to students, teaching and non-teaching staff.



The services of the National Commission for Civic Education and the District Health Directorate have also been sought to help in the counselling and observing COVID-19 safety protocols.



Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that another student of Techimantia Presbyterian Senior High School has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

