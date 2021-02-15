Becky Foundations fetes children at SOA after donation

Children and staff of SOA in a group photo with reps of Becky Foundation

Source: Benjamin Essuman

For the third consecutive time members of Sense of Adult (SOA) took time off their busy schedules to dine and dance with children of the Becky’s Foundation. Since December 2018, SOA has unfailingly visited the orphanage with the aim of putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged children.

This kind gesture is becoming a tradition to the extent that the children reportedly look forward to the “SOA Party” as their main source of Christmas celebration. Well, they were not disappointed in December 2020 as after the official charity programme they feasted and danced their heads off with the visitors.



On December 29, 2020 while observing the COVID-19 protocols, Ms. Sabina Bentum, Founder of SOA and her president, Mr. Larry Acheampong led a bus load of members of the Social Media group turned NGO to storm the orphanage based in the Central Region of Ghana to ‘fulfil their duties’.



Apparently apart from various social programs they slate for each year, their flagship program has remained donation to the orphanage. Speaking to some of the members who were all clad in their official polo or t-shirts, they said they have good time throughout the year mostly on their lively group platform and hangouts but their greatest joy is to support leadership to make the annual charity donation.



Sense of Adult is an NGO which started as a Social Media Group with a strong mission to impact their world, especially the underprivileged. They are made up of individuals (mainly professionals) who have come together to socialize, show leadership, inspire one another and most of all deliver hope to the needy.

They maintain a WhatsApp Group of vetted, like-minded people who seek the welfare and wellbeing of one another. They occasionally meet to build stronger friendships, business networking and have fun and go the extra mile to look out for their members and stand by anyone who requires any form of support be it emotional or material. SOA’s core mandate however is to render social intervention services including donation to the orphanage, blood donation and feeding the underprivileged.



Management of the orphanage expressed their gratitude and asked for God’s blessings for the donors and took the opportunity to invite others to emulate SOA’s good example. They stressed that SOA’s annual donations go a long way to supporting the orphanage greatly. They especially praised the NGO for requesting for their needs each year to ensure that what they brought to them met those needs. For her part, Founder Sabina said that money used to purchase all the items came from contributions of members of the group and that there was no external donor support. She thanked SOA members for always standing by her to make the annual donation a reality.



Items donated to the orphanage in December 2020 included assorted medicines manufactured in Ghana by Unichem, 4 boxes of madar cake soap, 30 packs of drinks, 25 pieces of bottle water, 100 bags of sachet water, 2 big bottles of hand sanitizers, 50 pieces of bathing towels, 5 packs of toilet rolls, 2 bags of sugar, 2 bags of 50kg rice, 1 bag of 25kg rice, a bag of gari, a bag of beans, 7 boxes of tooth brushes, 3 boxes of tooth pastes, 3 gollons of parazone, 3 boxes of face masks, 3 packs of sanitary pads 2 boxes of spaghetti, 2 big sizes of tin tomatoes, 4 packs of pomade, a big gallon of palm oil, 4 boxes of Omo and other items the children will need for school.

