Bedbugs invade Breman Asikuma SHS, students forced to sleep in classrooms

Students of Breman Asikuma Senior High School in the Central Region have been compelled to leave their dormitories to sleep in the dining hall and classrooms after bedbugs invaded their sleeping place.

The overcrowded nature of their dormitories has also made matter worse.



According to the students, they usually put their mattresses under the hot sun to kill the bedbugs but still, the bedbugs continue to increase in numbers.



Students in an interview with Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan on the sidelines of the school’s Speech and Price Giving Day disclosed that the lack of water supply to the school is also a problem as it is affecting their academic work.



Meanwhile, the Headmistress of the School, Madam Sarah Baah said that apart from the bedbugs’ invasion in the dormitories, the school is also facing numerous challenges such as the lack of a School bus, adding that the school usually borrows buses belonging to neighboring schools for their trips and other services.

She lamented that almost all teachers are living outside campus making supervision very difficult.



Madam Sarah Baah further stated that the school needs to be fenced to stop thieves from stealing items belonging to the students.



She, therefore, called on the Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Hon. Alhaji Kobina Ghansa, the District Chief Executive Hon Lawrence Edutua, Old Students of the School, and Philanthropists, to support the school to address their challenges.