Bediatuo, Gabby blocking Akufo-Addo from signing Anti-LGBT+ Bill - Foh-Amoaning

Asante Bediatuo, Gabby and President Akufo-Addo

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.

He pointed out what he perceived as a significant inconsistency in the President’s stance on LGBT+ rights.



Speaking in an interview on 3FM on March 19, 2024, he emphasized that there are conflicting signals emanating from the President’s close allies, particularly naming Nana Asante Bediatu, Secretary to the president, and Gabby Otchere-Darko, a cousin to the president, accusing them of supporting LGBT rights.



Expressing reservations about the influence of these individuals within the President’s inner circle, Foh-Amoaning questioned their commitment to upholding Ghanaian values.



“The President is between the devil (sic) and a hard place, I pity him a bit,” he said.



“I want Nana Asante Bediatu to challenge me if I’m wrong. He should say his position on LGBT rights. As far as I know, he believes in LGBT rights. He thinks that they are human rights. Gabby Otchere-Darko, he believes in it. He’s posted things supporting it.

“The people around the president, because of their biases towards the LGBT rights are the ones pushing the president or shielding him from performing his constitutionally mandated role.



“That is the fact and I’m not going to hide away from it. I’ve mentioned their names because the gloves are off let’s punch each other. I don’t mind,” 3news.com quoted him to have said.



Furthermore, Foh-Amoaning cautioned against the infiltration of liberal ideologies within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning of consequences for both the party's identity and the nation’s moral fabric.



“The NPP party and I’m just sending a note of caution to them, they have allowed liberals and progressives whose beliefs don’t align with this conservative right-wing party called the NPP to dominate and begin to dictate the moral values of the NPP. The soul of the NPP is at stake and the soul of the nation.



“What the LGBT movements have tried to do over the bill is to deceive all of us into believing that what they do and the consequences of it don’t matter, so they reduce the argument to what we call abstract social construct, human rights,” he added.

AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







