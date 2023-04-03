Beekeeping on the rise in Sefwi Wiawso

The people of Sefwi Wiawso have taken a keen interest in beekeeping

Source: Edem Srem

Mr. Isaac Brafi, a farmer from Old Adiembra community, has benefitted from an alternative livelihoods training organized by Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests for the people of the Western North region.

Rainforest Alliance trained some selected farmers on alternative livelihoods like pig farming, beekeeping, cabbage farming, snail farming, and others as part of their activities on the LEAN project in the high forest ecological zone of Ghana.



The Landscapes and Environmental Agility across the Nation (LEAN) project is a four-year project funded by the European Union that aims to conserve biodiversity, increase climate resilience and reduce emissions from land use changes in the Savannah, High Forest and Transitions zones of Ghana.



This action is necessary to help improve on the livelihood of the farmers so as to generate income when the farms are no longer on peak seasons.



It is also to desensitize the farmers to desist from causing forest infractions that is activities which will contribute to deforestation and land degradation and serve as a sustainability tool for the Landscape Management Board created to see to the continuation of tackling the issue of encroachment in Ghana’s forests when the LEAN projects phases out in 2024.



According to Mr. Brafi, he was very excited to be part of the project which has helped him immensely because his chosen field, beekeeping is one area he found interesting.

"I was very excited when Rainforest came to old Adiembra to introduce this intervention.



"It’s been very insightful coupled with the gears they gave us after the training. Although I am yet to start selling honey from the bees, I can tell it would be very good."







The LEAN project was launched on May 11, 2021, at the national level and subsequently launched at the three targeted landscapes is implemented on the ground by a consortium of four local and international NGOs with expertise in these challenging fields: The Rainforest Alliance, World Vision Ghana, Tropenbos Ghana, and EcoCare Ghana.