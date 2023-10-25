Beer truck crashes into NPP office at La, killing one

The truck that crashed into the office

A Kia truck loaded with beer crashed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at La, killing an individual and injuring several others on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

The accident has been attributed to loss of control over the vehicle, due to a malfunctioning of the brakes.



A video shared by Citi News on social media shows the aftermath of the crash, with a portion of the building collapsed. At the scene, a joint effort involving local residents and fire service personnel was underway to address the situation and provide assistance to those affected.



According to reports, the Ghana National Fire Service promptly responded to the incident, and upon arrival, they discovered a truck fully loaded with beer had plowed through the NPP office, resulting in one death.



ADO1 Alex Nartey, a member of the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service, shared insights into the incident in an interview with Citi News stating, "Our men were able to help in rescuing the casualties involved. As of now, the operation has been successful.



“My condolences to the family of the bereaved."

