Bees kill two children, others in critical condition

File photo of bees

Two young girls named, Esi Anobia 13, and Akua Hannah, 3, have been killed by bees after they were attacked in a forest while they were searching for firewood at Awutu Kwame Whettey in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Three persons are still in critical condition and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while 10 of them sustained injuries



In an interview with Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, mother of the deceased Madam Dorah Quaye said she was asleep in the bush while the children were searching for firewood.



Suddenly she heard the children shouting so she quickly woke up and found out that bees were chasing them so she joined them as the bees pursued them.



She added that in the process, two children fell down and were left behind.

They later returned to the farm to see that the children had died from bee stings.



Madam Dorah Quaye said they were 13 people that went to the farm, four women, and nine children.



Dorah Quaye said, her condition is very bad but money to go to Hospital has become a major challenge.



“I don’t have a husband to take care of us and even money to go to the hospital for treatment is a problem for me so I am appealing to the general public to come to my aid,” she appealed.