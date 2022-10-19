Before galamsey, there were jobs, people are making excuses - SC Judge nominee

Supreme Court nominee, Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu

Supreme Court nominee, Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu has said Ghanaians, especially the youth involved in illegal mining (galamsey) are just using a lack of jobs as an excuse for their engagement in these illegal acts to pollute the environment.

He explained that, prior to galamsey, there were many jobs the youth could engage in which will not affect the environment, this he adds, includes farming which he once did when he was young.



“ I will advocate for nationwide education and also I think there is a need to look at those communities oftentimes, and sometimes I’m about to say, the argument the galamseyers have been making is that they have no employment opportunities and apart from that they have nothing to do. I don’t share that view because before the start of Galamsey, people were working, in fact, there is farming, I have farmed before and so it is not an excuse that there is no work to do apart from that. As if without galamsey, there is nothing. I don’t think so. Those involved in galamsey, especially the youth should go into farming," he said.



He advised that one of the ways the issues of illegal mining can be curbed by government aside from other efforts being put in place is public education on the effects and impact of these activities.



Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu was speaking during vetting by the Appointments Committee in parliament on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.



Justice Asiedu is one of the four justices nominated by Akufo-Addo to the Supreme Court.

The nominees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all from the Appeals Court. The only High Court judge who made the list is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.



They were referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration after Speaker Bagbin announced their nominations in the House in July.



Their appointment followed pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year.



NYA/WA