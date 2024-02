Begoro Ankobeahene faces Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, files motion to dismiss case

He is scheduled to appear before the Council today

The Ankobeahene of Akyem Begoro, Baffour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, is scheduled to appear before the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council today, Monday, February 19, 2024, for allegedly endorsing John Dramani Mahama flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Baffour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, through his counsel Isaac M. Larbi, ESQ, has filed a motion to set aside the petition, citing jurisdictional issues and questioning the capacity of the petitioners.



The writ of summon, signed by D. M Ofori-Atta, the Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, at the request of petitioners including Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Otweresohene/Odau, Okyeame Owusu, and Barfuor Sakyi Amankwaa II representing the Begoro stool, accuses Nana Owiredu Agyarko Minta II of bringing disrepute to the Begoro stool by engaging in partisan politics.



The petition alleges that during a campaign event attended by John Mahama, the Ankobeahene purported to represent Nananom and the people of Begoro, making statements in favour of the NDC flagbearer.



These statements included endorsements of John Mahama as the next President of Ghana, advocating for the NDC’s 24-hour economic policies, and urging vigilance against alleged vote rigging by the current government.



Among the reliefs sought by the petitioners are an order of destoolment, nullification of the Ankobeahene’s conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.

In response, the motion filed by the Ankobeahene’s counsel argues that the petitioners lack the capacity to initiate destoolment proceedings, as they are not recognized kingmakers within his family. Furthermore, it contends that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Committee, as per legal stipulations.



“I object to the issuance of the petition on grounds that the petitioners lack the capacity to Institute the instant petition as they are not kingmakers within my family to qualify them to Institute destoolment proceedings against me.”



He continued that, “the Council lacks Jurisdiction to determine the matter before it as this is a matter of destoolment which ought to be before the Judicial Committee in accordance with law.”



The Ankobeahene therefore prayed to the Traditional Council to strike out the petition.