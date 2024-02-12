Begoro chief faces possible destoolment for endorsing Mahama

The summons require the chief to appear before the council and provide explanations for his acti

The Ankobeahene of the Begoro Stool, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, has been dragged to the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council for his endorsement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

A summons, signed by D. M Ofori-Atta, the Secretary of the traditional council, requires Nana Owiredu Agyarko to appear before the council and provide explanations for his actions.



According to the document obtained by Starrfm.com.gh, the petitioners expressed concern over statements attributed to the Begoro Chief, where he declared that “the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is the incoming President of Ghana.”



The summon, issued at the behest of petitioners including Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Otweresohene/Odau, Okyeame Owusu accuses Nana Owiredu Agyarko of bringing the name of Begoro stool into disrepute and subjecting it to political ridicule by engaging in partisan politics.



The petitioners alleged that Nana Owiredu Agyarko, during a campaign event attended by John Mahama, purported to represent Nananom and the people of Begoro, making partisan political statements in favor of the NDC.

These statements of claim included “endorsements of John Mahama as the incoming President, that the 24-hour economic policy of the NDC government will rescue the people of Begoro from poverty, that all Nananom have invoked the gods by pouring libation against the breaking the 8 mantra of the New Patriotic Party government. That the people of Begoro must be vigilant against the vote rigging agenda of the current government, that the Parliamentary candidate of the NDC lost by dubious means in the previous election, that the people of Begoro must vote massively for him in the coming election “.



Among the reliefs sought by the petitioners are an order of destoolment as Ankobeahene of Begoro, a declaration nullifying the respondent’s conduct, a public recantation of the alleged comments, an unqualified apology to the petitioners and the people of Begoro, and punitive customary sanctions if found liable.



The summon orders Nana Owiredu Agyarko to appear before Nananom without fail, accompanied by any witnesses and paying a hearing fee of Ghc1000.000.



Hearing on the matter has however been rescheduled from February 12, 2024, to February 19, 2024.