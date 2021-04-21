Begoroman in diaspora cries to Ghana government and Okyenhene

FOBEA 's main goal is to help the inhabitants of Begoro

Source: Maxwell Danso, Contributor

A group known as FOBEA (Friends of Begoro Abroad) is calling on the Government of Ghana and Okyenhene to rescue Begoro and Fanteakwa North from the leadership crisis that the area finds itself tangled with.

FOBEA is a registered non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The organization was formed by natives of Begoro and friends living outside of Ghana in 2019, with the sole goal of raising funds for the development of Akyem Begoro and its environs.



In the first year of FOBEA, about GHC 144,000 was raised and spent on various projects in Begoro. These projects include painting the district hospital, provision of various medical equipment for Begoro Salvation Army Clinic and the supply of musical instruments for the Presbyterian Senior High School. FOBEA also supplied and fixed more than 120 streetlights in the communities to reduce wrongful activities in the night.



The group in its press statement has accused the District Chief Executive – Honorable Charles Oware Tweneboah and the Member of Parliament – Honorable Amankwa Asiamah for failing to live up to their expectations. The MP specifically is therefore challenged to point out any significant achievement in Begoro for his three consecutive terms in office as a legitimate MP.



Based on information gathered from people living in Begoro, the organization dispatched a team from overseas to get the economic status and state of the town regarding projects they have undertaken in the previous year. The press statement listed among other things was that the MP embarked on many infrastructure projects, purposely to lure the citizens votes in his favor prior to the 2020 general elections.



These diabolic strategies included, breaking down of the Presbyterian Primary B school building, the main market building and the only community center to rebuild them. Contracts for the town roads were also awarded, but unfortunately all these good initiatives have been abandoned indefinitely after the elections.



The ultimate fear of the group is the lack of sources of portable drinking water for the indigenes. Most of the people are reeling without development. It is very unfortunate that at this age and time, the capital of Fanteakwa North has no treated water and our four-term parliamentarian looks unconcerned about the state of the bad sources of water supply for the people.

Furthermore, in every district capital, employment opportunities are slated for young graduates into the forces. Thus Police, Military, Air Force, Navy, Customs, Immigration ad Border Patrol and The Fire Service respectively.



All these distinguished employment slots are lobbied for by their respective MP and DC. Unfortunately, Begoro or the Fanteakwa District cannot boast of any indigen who has been gainfully employed in above forces, stemming from the initiative of our assemblyman (MP & DC).



They are completely insensitive to the progress and development of Begoro and its citizens. The question the group asks is, why should these myopic representatives continue to be elected into office if they can't fulfil the mandate of the people who put them there?



The group asserts that numerous attempts made to have a dialogue with both the Member of Parliament and the DCE have not been successful in the past. The group is wailing based on the fact that these Parliamentarians have not stepped back in the town since winning the last election to get all the abandoned projects going.



Friends of Begoro Abroad opined that these issues would not have sufficed if there was a substantive Chief in place. FOBEA is therefore appealing to Okyenhene, Nananom and the Kingmakers to hasten the selection and installation of Begorohene and the Benkumhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area to restore the broken leadership in Begoro and the Fanteakwa North Constituency respectively.