'Being an MP is not a profession, I'm surprised educated Ghanaians believe that' - Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has asserted that being a legislator is not a profession as some may assume.

According to the lawmaker, being an MP cannot be a professional job and those who hold such views must rethink their position.



Mr. George noted that such thinking makes some MPs see their seats as their personal property.



In a post on Facebook, the MP said a position which requires that people elect you because they see you worthy of it cannot be described as a profession.



"How very educated people see being an MP as a profession is shocking? Do Lawyers, Doctors, Engineers, Architects and other professionals have to keep renewing their professional calls periodically?"



"It is this thinking that makes MPs think their seats are their properties. Under no circumstances should any person see his position as an MP as a profession. All MPs have their own professions or trades before being elected. Professionals are NOT elected! They go through a set training regime with rules and practices and are guided by same."



"Can anyone show me the training program set up to become an MP? How can a position which is ONLY achieved by other people deciding you are worthy to represent them become a profession? I am still shocked at how many people think on these streets. God help us all. Cheers. ????????????" his post read.