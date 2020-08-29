Politics

Being born at Wenchi means I’m inherently NPP since childhood – Kojo Frempong admits

Kojo Frimpong, Politician

Journalists are meant to be independent, objective observers of governance and not meant to cross over into party politics but Kojo Frimpong ditched his several years of media practice to venture into serious politics.

The seasoned journalist after working with some popular media houses including TV3 Network Limited established interest to represent the people of Wenchi in parliament on the ruling NPP-ticket.



Kojo Frimpong who was present at the NPP Manifesto launch in Cape Coast revealed that since childhood he’s been a staunch member of the ruling party because he comes from Wenchi, the home of NPP kingpin Dr. K. A Busia, his godfather.



“If you hail from Wenchi it’s like someone born at Ketu South in the Volta Region you definitely know where you belong. Because Wenchi is where Dr Busia comes from who is part of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo NPP founding fathers.



“So the NPP has a strong backbone which can be found in Wenchi. Since childhood I realized that my entire family were strong NPP card-bearing members.

“We those supporters of Dr Busia who has become an idol and godfather to all of us who come from Wenchi are inherently NPP,” Kojo Frimpong said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former sports presenter lost to sitting Member of Parliament, Prof. George Yaw Gyan-Baffour after his first attempt.



He graduated last year from the prestigious Harvard University in USA.

