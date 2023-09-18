Bekwai MCE breaks down in tears while speaking about lady who was raped, killed

The emotional Bekwai MCE during his late daughter's funeral

Having personally lost his daughter through a gruesome murder recently, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bekwai, Kyei Baffour, could not control his emotions when he got on air to speak about another mysterious death in his area.

This time, the MCE was speaking on the case of an 18-year-old lady, whose name has been given as Abena Georgina, who was killed by unidentified attackers at Anwiankwata in the Ashanti Region, after she was raped.



In his reaction, the Bekwai MCE, drenched in tears, expressed his condolences to the family of the young lady, a report by 3news.com has said.



He also stated that investigations into the matter will be held, while the security apparatus in his jurisdiction will hold meetings to come to the root of the growing cases of insecurity in the area.



Recounting his own experience, Kyei Baffour said that the autopsy report of his late daughter is still on his bed.



“As I’m speaking with you, my daughter’s autopsy report is on my bed. I’m really sad about the current situation,” he is reported to have said.

The young lady, Abena Georgina, is said to have been a hairdresser apprentice.



She is said to have not return home on Friday, September 15, 2023, and her dead body on discovered the following morning in a position that showed that she may have been raped before she was killed.



Reports also say that there was blood found in her private part, supporting the suspicions of rape.



