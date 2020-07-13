Health News

Bekwai government hospital project 90 percent complete - Director

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu during the tour

Contractors working on the Bekwai hospital project in the Ashanti Region say the project would be handed over to the government in November, this year.

Mr. Harry Ameti, the Project Director of Elipse Projects, the company executing the development, said 90 per cent of the work was completed and on schedule.



He was addressing the media after a tour of the project by the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.



The Minister, who is on a two-day tour of the region to inspect on-going projects, was on site to acquaint himself with the progress of work.



He was accompanied by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye and the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang.

Mr. Ameti said civil works were far advanced while most of the equipment were also installed, adding that the work would be completed on schedule.



Mr. Agyemang-Manu expressed satisfaction about the work so far and charged the contractors to deliver on time.



He said the government was committed to ensuring speedy completion of all hospital projects to make healthcare delivery accessible to every Ghanaian.



The 150-bed facility was started by former President John Agyekum Kuffour and has been under construction for many years.

