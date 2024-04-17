Bench warrant issued for arrest of CID Boss, legal director rescinded

File photo of a gavel, handcuff

The bench warrant issued for the arrest of the CID Boss and the Director of Legal and Prosecutions has been rescinded, GHOne TV reports.

On April 15, the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of CID Boss, Commissioner of Police (COP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie and the Director of Legal and Prosecution unit of CID for failing to appear in court after being charged with contempt.



Presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, issued the order after evidence showed that both officers of the law had been duly served by Court officials.



The Director-General of CID and the Director-General Legal and Prosecution unit were cited in a suit filed by car rental company, Sureword Global Outreach.

The court had previously ordered the respondents to release a vehicle belonging to the applicant, but the Police “blatantly refused” and also failed to appear before the Court despite several summonses.



However, the bench warrant has now been rescinded.