Beneficiaries of Coastal Protection Project happy with progress of work

Inspection of the sea defence project

Source: GNA

Beneficiary communities of the Coastal Protection Project in the Central Region have expressed happiness with the progress of work and commended the Government for protecting them from the tidal waves.

The government is currently constructing sea defence projects at Anomabo, Elmina, Cape Coast and Komenda to protect the beaches and their environs against the effects of tidal waves.



Though the projects are at various stages of completion (60-75 per cent), residents of the coastal communities say they now feel secured and safe.



“We have for a long time, worried about the rising levels of the sea but now we feel safe and protected,” a resident told the Ghana News Agency.



This came to light when Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, paid a two-day working visit to inspect the ongoing sea defence project in the Region.



The Minister and his team were at Anomabo, Komenda, Cape Coast and Elmina and expressed satisfaction about the quality and progress of work.

He said it was based on the interface between the communities and the consultants that the project was designed to benefit the people.



The Coastal Protection project, he explained, was aimed at protecting the coastline from the damaging strength of the sea waves, ensure that there was serene seafront to enhance fishing activities and protect lives and property.



Mr Asenso Boakye said the visit had given him the opportunity to understand better the issues relating to the project.



He commended the residents for their cooperation and assured that the Government would continue to provide protection for coastal communities.



“One thing I have realised about this project is that there is a community and technical interface. It is as a result of the interface between the communities and the consultant that this project was designed,” he said.

“I have heard from the residents and they have expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the project. We will incorporate the concerns to make the project very beneficial to the people.”



The residents have called for the expansion of the project to cover neighbouring communities to make it holistic.



However, Mr Asenso Boakye said all the concerns raised would be technically factored in the implementation of the project to achieve the intended purpose.



At Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, underscored the importance of the sea defence and said but for the project, many households along the sea would have been destroyed by the sea.



He appealed to the Ministry to dredge the Fosu Lagoon, which had been chocked with filth.

He said the continual pollution of the lagoon was killing acqualife and called for effective measures to prevent the pollution.



Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, said he was impressed with the quality of work done by the contractor and that the project had come as a relief to his people.



The Elmina sea defence is part of Phase III of the construction of the Takoradi/Elmina emergency sea protection project.



It is being constructed by Vulux Company Limited, a fully-owned Ghanaian company with the Hydrological Services Department as the consultants.



The five-kilometre stretch project, which was started in May 2019, is about 75 per cent completed.

The Cape Coast Sea defence, which is taking place around the Castle, is also being constructed by Vulux and was about 60 percent complete.



The Project Coordinator, Tony Venor, said tourists would have a better view of the sea when the project was complete and that the company would maintain standards throughout its work.



He said the sea defence would also make the sea stable for fisher-folks to continue their fishing activities.



At Komenda, the Minister said the Government’s efforts at providing coastal protection was yielding positive results.



Nana Kojo Kru II, the Omanhen of Komenda, said the sea defence would enhance fishing activities and protect the community.