Beneficiaries of Lebanese scholarship to undertake comparative research to promote cultural co-operation

The distinguished students who were also financed by the Community during their undergraduate study

Four outstanding post-graduate students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have been awarded scholarships by the Lebanese Community in Ghana for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The distinguished students who were also financed by the Community during their undergraduate study at the same school will be pursuing courses in Journalism and Public Relations at the graduate level.



The Lebanese Community presented a cheque of GHC44,000 being full payment of tuition for the four brilliant students.



In his address, Lebanese Ambassador Mr Maher Kheir noted that journalism was crucial in building a diverse and fair society where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed.



“Journalism is a noble profession which highlights truth, corrects errors and promotes justice to create a fair society for all persons,” he said.



He noted that Lebanon had rich experience in media practise in the Middle East adding that “this experience is rich with pioneer journalists who sacrificed their lives to defend the truth and protect human rights. I, therefore, urge you to remain faithful to the principles of this academic discipline and become shining examples to the world” he noted.

To promote cultural and educational co-operation between Lebanon and Ghana, post-graduate students on the Lebanese scholarship programme will from now, conduct comparative research on either Lebanese-Ghanaian subjects or purely Lebanese subjects in their final thesis at the institute.



This, the Ambassador explains, “offers students the chance to experience Lebanese journalism especially because Lebanon is a pillar in media in the Middle East and the surrounding region.”



In the face of challenging economic times, H.E Maher Kheir assured the beneficiaries of the Community’s consistent support to the scholarship programme.



“The Lebanese Community in Ghana was severely affected by the outbreak of the virus and by the critical situation in Lebanon where all people have lost their monies saved in the bank. Despite all these, our faith still stood strong, and we remain committed to supporting you to realise your ambition which promotes national development” he added.



On his part, the Rector of GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo applauded the growing ties between the school and the Lebanese Community. He noted that the School does not take the support for granted.

“It is easy to begin to take the kind gesture over the Lebanese Community for granted since it happens every year. But I would like to assure them that we don’t take it for granted at all. We really appreciate them for their consistency and persistence” he added.



Prof. Aidoo assured that the Institute will continue to explore avenues to give students the best education so they can be meaningful contributors to Ghana’s development.



One of the beneficiaries, Joseph Agbezuke thanked the Lebanese Community for the support which has given their tertiary education a boost. He assured the financiers that the students will honour the confidence reposed them.



“Last year was very tough especially for Lebanon because of the tragedy in Beirut. It was a big blow to them. But to see them here again supporting us is extremely commendable. We are really grateful for this gesture” he said.



Aside from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme also supports law students in the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and more recently, language students at the School of Language, University of Ghana.