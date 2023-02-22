Benito leads Ghanaian delegation to UN conference

The Ghanaian delegation is led by the deputy Lands Minister (third right)

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio has led a delegation from the Ghana Boundary Commission to the UN Fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Conference on International Legally Binding Instrument under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea which was opened at the United Nations Headquarters, New York on Monday, 20th February, 2023.

The objective of the fifth session is to continue discussions that will ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, for the present and in the long term, through effective implementation of the relevant provisions of the Convention.



This objective is also to boost international cooperation and coordination of maritime boundaries.

Also with the Deputy Minister at the conference is Major General Emmanuel Kotia, National Coordinator, Ghana Boundary Commission, Nana Poku Adusei, Geometric Engineer, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Ms. Beatrice Effah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ms. Pearl Siriboe Chief State Attorney, AG’s Office.