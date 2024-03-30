Benjamin Acquaye sets record straight on land dispute at East Legon

File photo

Richard Benjamin Acquaye, a caretaker of his late Aunt's property at East Legon in the Greater Accra region, has spoken out against allegations made by Daniel Nii Laryea Martey, the Youth Chief of Teshie.

Acquaye denies selling his Aunt's land to Martey but claims that Martey attempted to acquire the land through dishonest means using falsified land documents.



According to Acquaye, Martey and Aziz Suhiyni approached him, expressing interest in purchasing the property.



However, Acquaye informed them that he needed to consult his cousins abroad, who are the rightful owners, before considering any sale.



Martey and Suhiyni allegedly claimed to have influence over land transactions at the Lands Commission and the Ghana Police Service and offered financial incentives to expedite the sale.



Acquaye alleges that Martey promised him a reward of Ghc60,000 for facilitating the sale and provided him with initial funds for communication purposes.



Martey also allegedly offered Acquaye $10,000 on two separate occasions and obtained personal information about Acquaye's late cousin.

Acquaye recounts incidents where landguards attempted to forcibly take possession of the property, leading to confrontations.



In one instance, the property's roof was damaged during a late-night attack.



Acquaye admits to initially misleading the police, under pressure from Martey and Suhiyni, but later recanted his statement, admitting that his late cousin had no involvement with Martey.



Martey, when contacted, failed to provide evidence of his alleged payments to Acquaye.



Despite a court injunction against Martey's development of the land, he has reportedly disregarded the court order and employed security personnel to prevent others from accessing the property.