Benkum SHS Headmaster interdicted for allegedly having sex with 15 students

The incident is said to have happened in 2022

The Headteacher of Benkum Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region has been interdicted after he was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with students of his school, graphiconline.com reports.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) took action against Emmanuel Nyarko pending investigations into his reported involvement with approximately 15 female students of the school which he heads.



The incident is said to have happened in 2022 after some teachers of the school who were allegedly also involved in such sexual misconduct, cited Mr. Nyarko as guilty of the same crime when attempts were made to arrange their transfers to different schools.



Deputy Spokesperson for the Education Ministry, Yaw Opoku Mensah, while speaking in a CITI FM interview confirmed that GES in the region is leading the investigation.



According to him, the school has cooperated with the GES to ensure that investigations proceed. The Education Ministry is also monitoring closely he said.



Mr. Mensah further noted that the result of the investigations will be sent to the GES Headquarters in Accra for further action to be taken.



“The investigation has started and the regional education outfit is in charge and the school has paved the way for investigations to start for the headmaster to give out the space or step aside for the committee to have the atmosphere to carry on with the investigations as per the code of conduct of GES," Mr Mensah said.

“The Ministry is monitoring the development, and we urge the public to stay calm and help with the investigative process. And eventually, a report of the outcome of the investigations will be communicated to the GES in headquarters for other actions to be taken,” he further said.



