Benkumhene of Akwamu, Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V honoured for immense contributions to education

For his continued support to the Atimpoku community, as well as towards the advancement of education, the management and staff of the Atimpoku Roman Catholic Primary School has honoured the Benkumhene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V.

This was during a short ceremony at the school premises at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region, to appreciate all his efforts in ensuring that the pupils of the school get the needed support to learn in a serene environment.



Addressing the gathering, the headmistress of the school, Madam Gertrude Agbenaza, said that they had decided to do this because of the selflessness of the Benkumhene.



"He always responds positively to any call we make to him or when we approach him for help.



“The program was put together to appreciate him and let the world know of his good deeds,” she said.



Outlining some of things the Atimpoku Hene (Aduana Abrade Hene) has done for the school in recent past, Madam Gertrude said that Nana Kweku Budu Akomeah V gave the school 60 pupil desks, and several bags of cement that were used to check erosion destroying some classroom blocks.

She added that the school’s current gate was bought and fixed by the Benkumhene.



On his part, Nana Kwaku Budu Akomeah V, who is the chief of Atimpoku, said it has always been an honour to support education and the advancement of children.



A citation of honour was presented to him.







