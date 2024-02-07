Bepong violence: Eastern regional Minister rejects call for police to be withdrawn

Some six police mortorbikes were vandalised in the chaos

Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong on Tuesday February 5,2024 visited the troubled community of Kwahu Bepong to assess the situation and ensure the restoration of law and order following the recent violence.

Beginning his visit at the chief’s palace, which was among the targets of the attacks, Nana Nyarko Bawuah II, the chief of Kwahu Bepong, commended the Ghana Police Service’s professionalism in swiftly preventing lynching of the suspect by disguising him.



The Chief said, his palace came under violent attack by the mob but for the intervention of the police he and other occupants would have been attacked.



Continuing his assessment, the Regional Minister met with police personnel deployed from Accra to reinforce security measures in the community.



Addressing the security personnel, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong reaffirmed the importance of maintaining their presence to restore and maintain peace amidst the ongoing tensions.



Contrary to suggestions made for the withdrawal of police personnel as a means to de-escalate tensions, the Regional Minister, who also serves as the chairman of Regional Security Council ( REGSEC) , rejected such proposals.



He emphasized the necessity of police presence to ensure the safety and security of the community and deter further violence.

“We need the men on ground to help sanitize whatever went on in the community. It is not by one person’s idea it is a municipal security Council that sat and took steps besides that they are professionals who are managing the crime situation for us”.



The Minister visited the victims at the Atibie Government Hospital ,and families of the victims to sympathize with them.



Meanwhile, schools that were shut down in the Bepong community will resume on Wednesday.



The violence erupted following the alleged rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa, by a 23-year-old ex-convict, Kwasi Tenkorang.



Kwasi Antwi, the victim’s brother, was killed while attempting to rescue his sister during the attack.



The community, outraged by the incident, demanded justice, with the chief offering a reward for the capture of the alleged killer.

The arrest of Kwasi Tenkorang in Kwasi Fori led to a clash between the police and a mob who attempted to lynch the suspect, resulting in injuries to five officers and the unintentional death of a woman, along with injuries to three others.



The volatile situation saw residents targeting police assets, damaging six motorcycles, a vehicle and the chief’s palace in the chaos.



The Ghana Police Service has since apprehended over 70 individuals linked to the assault on police officers and property destruction as they work to restore calm in the community.



As tensions remain high, efforts are underway to bring about dialogue, peace, and justice in Kwahu Bepong.