General News

Bereaved family berates 'kill and run' Pusiga DCE

District Chief Executive for Pusiga- Zubeidu Abdulai

Relatives of late 48-year-old Abugri Sule of Bulpielisi in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, are accusing the District Chief Executive for Pusiga- Zubeidu Abdulai of hiding and running away from the bereaved family after crushing the latter to death.

On November 20, 2019, the vehicle on which the District Chief Executive (DCE) was travelling in crushed the victim to death. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Basyonde clinic.



Outraged over what they described as the unethical, arrogant and slippery posture of the embattled DCE, after the gruesome death of its relative, the bereaved family, says it is unable to come to terms with the manner in which the suspect has completely stayed away from basic required tradition, describing it as uncultured.



Barely a year after the gruesome death of its relative, grieving family members are up against the teacher turned politician for arrogantly ignoring the family and dodging basic required traditional rites that comes with accidents related deaths.



An 80-year-old traumatized mother of the deceased in a sobbing mode told this outlet that "â?¦look at me. At this age, my breadwinner is killed and the suspect has not even bordered to visit his 'mother'. She described her late son as a very hard working and a humbled fellow. She continued "Musah left behind widows and orphans. We know that he [referring to the DCE] can't replace life, but tradition demands that he even come to meet the family for resolution".



Fuming relatives of the late famer are accusing Mr Zubeiru Abdulai of not availing himself for the commencement of basic traditional rites required to spiritually cleans and wean the accident scene off future accidents.



"These are rites all persons of Northern extraction are familiar with. You don't wait to be told. The TINDANAS {Custodians of the land] are saying that, it is only the suspect who can perform that ritual. But he has refused to avail himself. The family cannot perform that rites. We would have performed it, but that proposal is alien" said an outraged brother of the deceased.Â

The family added that calls on the embattled DISEC leader to replace the borrowed motor-bike that the decrease was crushed with at the time of the accident have equally fallen on death ears. "We have made it known to the DCE that the motor-bike that our late brother was crushed alongside with belongs to someone and even if he can replace that to the owner, but all that has been ignored".Â



The DCE's failure to properly mourn with the bereaved family, has sent the Builpielisi community into disbelieve, as many described the latter's posture as unethical, arrogance and unacceptable.Â



The embattled DCE in an Interview with this outlet, admitted the incident, but claimed he is unaware the deceased left behind widows and orphans.



Meanwhile, a trustworthy police source disclosed to this outlet that the DCE is not availing himself for investigations.



Â DSP Dan Yaro-the Garu District police Commander, however, told this reporter that investigations are still on-going. He wouldn't give details, but asked for calm.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.