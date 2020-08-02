Regional News

Berekumhemaa summons priest, pastor for allegedly planting juju at a roundabout

The two are to appear the traditional leaders on Monday

The Berekumhemaa, Nana Akosua Ameyaahene III of the Berekum Traditional Council has summoned Komfo Nana Sakumba and Dr. Apostle Owusu Kwakye for allegedly planting ‘juju’ at the Berekum roundabout.

They are to appear before the Berekum Traditional Council on Monday.



The Spokesperson for the Berekumhemaa, Kwame Darko said the two would be interrogated for the alleged act and when found culpable, they would be punished accordingly.

“The act is not only a taboo but a disgrace to Berekum and the whole nation,” he emphasized.

