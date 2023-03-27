Bernard Mornah expresses disappointment in Dr Bawumia for wearing a suit to welcome Kamala Harris

Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawum

Former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has expressed disappointment over the attire of the vice president when he went to welcome the vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.

According to him, the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, should have worn an outfit that will market Ghana, especially as we celebrate Ghana Month, rather than a suit.



In an interview with UTV Morning show, he said “this is Ghana month and Government has asked everyone to patronise made in Ghana. The Vice president was fully dressed as a European and western. Where is your swag and you are celebrating your independence? This picture has gone viral and how is that marketing Ghana? Our leader must symbolize what they say.”



The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, is on a three-day state visit to Ghana.



Kamala's visit to Ghana is historic as she is the first vice president of the US to visit Ghana officially.

On Monday, she paid a visit to the seat of Ghana's government, the Jubilee House.



The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues around women empowerment, the digital economy, and climate change, especially in the areas of the economy.



