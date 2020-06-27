Politics

Best running mate won't help if president is 'indecisive, incompetent' - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, over dragging his feet to choose a running mate.

Addressing the National Congress at the Alisa Hotel after his endorsement, Dr. Bawumia implied that Mahama is simply not decisive on his choice and not as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Jabbing the largest opposition party's leader he said, “The best running mate in the world will not make a difference if the president is indecisive or incompetent."



Calling out the NDC as an "incompetent alternative", Dr. Bawumia boasted that the ruling NPP will continue to do better when they win the 2020 polls.

He, therefore, entreated supporters and Ghanaians to allow “four more [years] to do more for you [Ghanaians].”



Meanwhile, upon his affirmation as running mate for president Akufo-Addo he expressed gratitude to the party, assuring that he wholeheartedly and with all humility accepts the nomination, “and I am ready and prepared to serve, I say to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP and Ghanaians, that I am reporting to duty as running mate.”

